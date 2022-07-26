Data#3 scores $3.7 million with Attorney General's Department for Microsoft products

Brisbane-based managed services and solutions provider Data#3 has won a $3.7 million, three-year contract with the Attorney General's Department to provide Microsoft products and maintenance through its position on a lucrative whole-of-government computer supply panel.

A Department spokesperson told CRN “the purpose of this Agency Enterprise Enrolment contract is to purchase Microsoft Server-based licences including Azure Licensing as well as Support and Maintenance.”

The spokesperson said that the contract, which started on 1 July 2022, was “part of the Whole of Government Microsoft Volume Sourcing Arrangement VSA5.”

The VSA5 was negotiated with Microsoft by the Digital Transformation Agency late last year.

The whole-of-government contract is an agreement that mandatorily requires non-corporate commonwealth entities to purchase Microsoft, and other computer products, at specified discounted rates through ‘the Software Licensing and Services Panel’.

The lucrative 299 member panel governs the terms and prices that government agencies can purchase products and services from providers and resellers.

“Under the VSA5, Data#3 are the sole provider of Microsoft services to Government. They are the Government’s Microsoft Large Account Reseller,” the auditor general spokesperson said.

“Microsoft Licensing supports the Department’s long term goal to invest in appropriate ICT systems and infrastructure to empower our workforce, support and enable innovation and increase our digital capability.”

Data#3 has recently won spots on two similar whole-of-government PC supply panels for agencies with other states.

This month it was one of nine Australian resellers that secured spots on the WA government’s Common Use Arrangement panel for device hardware, alongside Acer, ASI Solutions, CDM, EDsys Computers, Moncrieff Technology Solutions, Solutions I.T, Stott and Hoare, and Winthrop Australia.

This month Data#3 also scored a place on Tasmania’s ICT hardware supply, maintenance and installation contract.

Updated 27 July 2022 10:30am: an earlier version of this story said it was a contract for the Auditor General's Department. We apologise for the oversight.