Data#3 scores $48 milllion Microsoft deal with NSW Department of Planning and Environment

Data#3 has scored a deal with the NSW Department of Planning and Environment to provide Microsoft products and Azure services, putting $48,950,000 in the bag.

Neither Data#3 nor the Department would comment on the contract, but CRN understands it will be used for office productivity, collaboration, integration, workflow, automation, application development and DevOps.

The contract runs from 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2026 with two one-year extension options.

It’s the second big cash Microsoft contract win the Brisbane-based managed services and solutions provider has pulled off this week following on from the $3.7 million deal Data#3 scored with the Attorney General's department.

Both deals were won through Data#3’s membership on panels for approved suppliers in extremely lucrative whole-of-government contracts.

In this case, it was the Microsoft Enterprise Agreement, which the NSW Department of Customer Services negotiated with the tech giant in May 2021.

The agreement sets the terms through which NSW agencies can buy on-premise licences as well as cloud services, such as Office 365 and Azure Cloud Services, through eight approved suppliers.

Data#3 sits on the panel alongside other Microsoft licenced service providers Datacom, Dell, NTT Australia, Insight Enterprises Australia, Software One Australia, DXC Technology Australia and Crayon.

Data#3 has also recently won spots on two similar whole-of-government PC supply panels for agencies with other states.

This month it was one of nine Australian resellers that secured spots on the WA government’s Common Use Arrangement panel for device hardware, alongside Acer, ASI Solutions, CDM, EDsys Computers, Moncrieff Technology Solutions, Solutions I.T, Stott and Hoare, and Winthrop Australia.

This month Data#3 also scored a place on Tasmania’s ICT hardware supply, maintenance and installation contract.