Data#3 scores $9m contract with Services Australia

Services Australia has awarded Data#3 with a multimillion-dollar contract to provide maintenance for Microsoft software.

The $9.2 million deal covers maintenance services for a range of perpetually licensed software, subscription-based software and cloud-based software. The agency declined to reveal the specific software involved.

“This contract is an extension of the Agency’s Non-Common Cloud Commitment enrolment, under the Whole of Government Microsoft Volume Sourcing Arrangements (VSA) over the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022,” a Services Australia spokesperson told CRN.

Data#3 is the sole panelist of Category 1 of the Digital Transformation Agency’s Software Marketplace panel, which covers the provision of Microsoft software, services and deliverables under the VSA.

The Department of Human Services officially rebranded to “Services Australia” at the start of February 2020, ten months after the federal government’s announcement.

