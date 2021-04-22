Data#3 scores deal to provide networks for new Sydney Football Stadium

Data#3 has scored a deal to deliver a networking solution for the redeveloped Sydney Football Stadium.

The company was unable to share any further information about the deal at this point, but said in a release that it is part of an overall $828 million project to create a state-of-the-art stadium.

Slated to open next year, the stadium is being redeveloped by the NSW Government. Data#3 will be using its portfolio of Cisco tech to provide the network.

“The team is excited to be involved in such an important project. We know it’s an incredible responsibility to enable such services, but we know we’ve got the expertise to deliver a superior solution. We look forward to delivering a world-class stadium. We can't wait to see the results of our hard work as memorable sporting events are brought to life in Sydney.” said Data#3 NSW and ACT general manager Paul Crouch

Chief executive and managing director Laurence Baynham added, “Technology has never been more critical for success. Our vision is to harness the power of people and technology for a better future and this project is a great example of our vision in action. Our digital solution will ensure that advanced game-day experiences will be provided to patrons attending the Sydney Football Stadium.”

Data#3 posted revenue of $856.7 million in the first quarter of FY21, up 19.2 percent year over year. $346.1 million of which was made up of public cloud revenue, which itself was up 37.4 percent.