Data#3 scores Dell Technologies cloud platform cert

Data#3 has become the first partner in ANZ to attain the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform (DTCP) certification.

The certification is for partners accredited to implement and manage cloud and hyper-converged solutions offering across the Dell Technologies portfolio and cloud solutions offering, providing customers with the ability to accelerate cloud transformations through powerful, flexible and secure foundations for business agility.

DTCP certification is also available only to Dell Titanium partners, which already have a number of accreditations and certifications under their belts.

Data#3 general manager for infrastructure solutions John Tan said, “We’re pleased to represent the first ANZ partner to receive this certification from Dell Technologies.”

“In line with our recent [APJ] Transformational Partner of the Year award, this certification represents yet another step in our strong relationship with Dell Technologies, and our cloud specialisation for our customers.”

Data#3 chief executive Laurence Baynham said, “These awards are an achievement for the Data#3 business, and further strengthen our customer offering.”

“We look forward to our continued relationship with Dell Technologies, and our partnership in the delivery of dynamic and innovative solutions.”