Data#3 scores global ESG, CSR honours from Frost & Sullivan

Australian managed services provider Data#3 has been awarded the 2022 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award by the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

The Enlightened Growth Leadership Award recognises organisations that are committed to addressing global challenges with business solutions. This award considers the interaction between financial growth, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

Companies that receive this award have demonstrated proactivity in utilising business practices to address global priorities while securing sustainable growth. Representing approximately the top 1 percent of all companies globally, the Frost & Sullivan Institute has called these businesses ‘Companies to Action’, as they actively make a difference to the world.

Data#3 chief executive officer and managing director Laurence Baynham said, “We are delighted to receive this global recognition. Our vision is to harness the power of people and technology for a better future, and we commit to a sustainable ESG and CSR framework that supports all our stakeholders.”

“We’ve made solid progress from an ESG and CSR perspective in recent years, and we have some big goals ahead of us. As we continue to grow our business financially, we believe we have an increased obligation to do what is right for the communities in which we operate,” Baynham said.

Data#3’s aims to continue addressing ESG and CSR through the company’s four value pillars, which include people, community, ethics, and environment. The company has also committed to achieving net zero emissions before the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, whereby it has completed phase one this year.

Data#3 has also become an accredited Family Inclusive Workplace to support staff with families and have formed a Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group committed ensuring Data#3 can take action to advance reconciliation.

Last financial year, Data#3 cracked $2.2 billion revenue with a 12 percent year-over-year revenue boost after a successful year of public cloud contracts and scoring spots on lucrative whole-of-government supply panels. Recently, Data#3 announced the retirement of Brem Hill after 32 years with the company. The company also appointed Brendan Merry in September to lead its software solutions business.