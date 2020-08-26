Data#3 shifts head office

Brisbane-based IT house Data#3 has shifted its headquarters to a new location that it expects will transform employee collaboration and drive new customer experiences.

The offices will remain in the Queensland capital, but shift from its High Street in Toowong location to sit along the Brisbane River on Coronation Drive. A Data#3 announcement said the new space was designed to maximise engagement through open spaces, and boasted new technology to transform meeting rooms into digital workspaces that connect users in and out of the office on any device.

The workspace is also equipped with digital boards, wireless sharing, and voice-activated assistants, according to the IT provider. A custom-designed 9.6m curved digital wall is a key feature of the space, which will greet staff and visitors as they arrive. The display will show a collection of footage “exploring abstract digital concepts”, the company said.

Staff will be transitioning to the new office in a phased approach, with many still emerging from Data#3’s work-from-home period.



Data#3 chief executive Laurence Baynham said the new office marked another milestone of the company’s evolution.

“As a result of the pandemic, our thinking evolved around key considerations for the space: the safety of our staff and customers remains our primary objective,” he said.

“Combined with the precautionary measures taken to ensure a safe environment, we have invested in the latest digital technology to collaborate internally and externally and showcase our award-winning technology solutions. As the way we work continues to evolve, our approach to creating safe, modern workplaces enables us to provide Data#3 staff and customers with the best possible collaboration experience, regardless of location.

“The new office creates opportunities for our teams to explore new ways of collaborating with our partners, our customers, and each other. I am confident that our new HQ will provide a great foundation for another chapter in Data#3’s Australian success story.”

Data#3’s Queensland general manager Ray Merlano said it was a delight to present the custom-built space to the company’s workforce and customers.

“This office is designed to be a space where our people want to come to work, and the measures put in place are designed to ensure their safety in doing so. We are confident that our new workspace will enhance our collaborative and agile approach as we support our customers on their digital transformation journeys,” Merlano said.