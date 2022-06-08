Data#3 subsidiary Business Aspect names Bruce Irwin as cyber security principal consultant

Data#3 subsidiary Business Aspect has appointed former MOQdigital cyber security general manager Bruce Irwin to the newly created role of cyber security principal consultant.



The digital business and technology consulting firm said in its announcement that Irwin was hired following an uptick in customer demand for cyber security services.

Based in Brisbane, Irwin will report to Business Aspect’s national partner for cyber security and risk Brendon Taylor, and is tasked to manage governance, risk and compliance.

Taylor said a big part of Irwin’s role would be delivering security assessments, strategy, roadmaps and plans to support Business Aspect and Data#3’s customers who are experiencing a growing need to implement security and regulatory solutions.

“Business Aspect has experienced significant business growth in cyber security services and this is expected to continue in line with the significant importance being placed on security along with the existing and emerging regulatory obligations that our customers are subject to," he said.

Business Aspect general manager Peter Jarrett added that “Bruce will join our team of highly experienced cyber security and risk consulting professionals to assist customers with their complex business security problems.”

“Organisations today operate in an increasingly complex cyber security threat environment. This, combined with the need to adapt to stringent regulatory requirements, can make defending an organisation against cyber threats complicated, multi-faceted and ever-changing.”

Commenting on his new role, Irwin said, “The team at Business Aspect share my passion and enthusiasm to go above and beyond, driving business transformation and making the world a better place.”

Irwin previously worked for MOQdigital for six years. He joined the systems integrator as a principal consultant and supported several organisations, such as QBANK, through digital transformations.

Irwin rose to cyber security digital manager when MOQdigital launched its cyber security division in 2021.

Prior to MOQdigital, Irwin was a solutions director for Certus Solutions for one year, a contract business and technology project manager for QPCU for 10 months, and SunWater’s ICT business systems manager for five years. Before that, he held several other technology roles at companies such as Keynote Solutions, Aspect Computing and Queensland Teachers Credit Union.

Data3# acquired Business Aspect in 2014 for $12 million to improve its services capability.

In February, Data#3 posted revenue of just below $1 billion due mostly to a near 35 percent growth in its public cloud earnings.