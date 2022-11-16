Data#3, Westcon-Comstor, Nexgen Australia score at Cisco's APJC partner awards

By on
Data#3, Westcon-Comstor, Nexgen Australia score at Cisco's APJC partner awards

A number of Australian partners have been honoured by networking vendor Cisco at its Asia-Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) partner awards.

Presented at the company’s Partner Summit in Las Vegas last week, Cisco honoured its top-performing partners across the region for their performance, alignment and innovation.

“Cisco Partner Summit is always a time to celebrate our incredible partners and all the amazing things they make possible. Every year we take time to recognize our top-performing partners and their respective achievements globally and across the region,” Cisco APJ director of architecture and services Kerri Lampard said in a Cisco blog post..

“Each partner was selected for their performance, alignment and innovation in which they are supporting our customers and communities. These partners reflected the spirit of Let’s Own It from their expertise in technology to making a difference in the community, they delivered outstanding achievements across the various markets in APJC!”

Following its win as the 2022 Cisco Global Security Partner of the Year, Data#3 was also named ANZ partner of the Year within the APJC theatre award winners.

Sydney’s Nexgen Australia was named APJC collaboration partner of the year, while Westcon-Comstor Australia was named APJC distributor of the year.

In its LinkedIn post, Westcon-Comstor Australia said it was honoured to win and accept the award.

“We would like to express our appreciation to Cisco and our valued partners without whom none of this would be possible,” the post read.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to each of the incredible team members we work with at Cisco … for their support of Comstor and the 2 Tier partner channel.”

