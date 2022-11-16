Data#3, Westcon-Comstor, Nexgen Australia score at Cisco's APJC partner awards

A number of Australian partners have been honoured by networking vendor Cisco at its Asia-Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) partner awards.

Presented at the company’s Partner Summit in Las Vegas last week, Cisco honoured its top-performing partners across the region for their performance, alignment and innovation.

“Cisco Partner Summit is always a time to celebrate our incredible partners and all the amazing things they make possible. Every year we take time to recognize our top-performing partners and their respective achievements globally and across the region,” Cisco APJ director of architecture and services Kerri Lampard said in a Cisco blog post..

“Each partner was selected for their performance, alignment and innovation in which they are supporting our customers and communities. These partners reflected the spirit of Let’s Own It from their expertise in technology to making a difference in the community, they delivered outstanding achievements across the various markets in APJC!”

Following its win as the 2022 Cisco Global Security Partner of the Year, Data#3 was also named ANZ partner of the Year within the APJC theatre award winners.

Sydney’s Nexgen Australia was named APJC collaboration partner of the year, while Westcon-Comstor Australia was named APJC distributor of the year.

In an announcement, Nextgen co-founder and co-CEO Elie Ayoub said, “Nexgen Australia is proud and humbled to have been named Webex Partner of the year 2022 APJC. Only two years ago, our business launched Cisco Cloud, and recently first to market in launching Webex Wholesale to Australia. The journey has shown enormous success, delivery a quality enterprise product to the SME space with over 17,000 users now on our platform.”

“The focus and intent shared between all the stakeholders, has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you to the Webex team for the recognition, continued support and amazing partnership. Also, we extend our gratitude to the Nexgen family, who have worked tirelessly to make such an award possible.”

Nexgen Australia is a provider of end-to-end Webex by Cisco solutions to Australian businesses, and was also recently the first APJC partner to offer Cisco Webex Wholesale in the region in July this year. The company is a subsidiary of Spirit Technology Solutions.

In its LinkedIn post, Westcon-Comstor Australia said it was honoured to win and accept the award.

“We would like to express our appreciation to Cisco and our valued partners without whom none of this would be possible,” the post read.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to each of the incredible team members we work with at Cisco … for their support of Comstor and the 2 Tier partner channel.”