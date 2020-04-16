Data#3 wins $1.3 million Cisco deal with Australian Bureau of Statistics

By on
Data#3 has snagged a $1.3 million network support and hardware deal with the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The one-year contract will see Data# provide maintenance and support on the ABS’ Cisco network and server equipment, as well as new Cisco equipment purchases for end-of-life hardware.

The Cisco support portion of the contract was previously sold to the ABS by Dimension Data.

An ABS spokesperson said Data#3 had provided the most competitive tender offer.

Data#3 was Cisco’s 2020 Enterprise networking partner of the year, as well as the vendor’s ‘CX Partner of the year’ for lifecycle and adoption services.

Cisco announced its partner awards online in March in lieu of its usual awards ceremony during Cisco Live, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also in March, Data#3 completed a Fortinet firewall deployment at Tasmania’s St Mary’s college, delivering real-time reporting and modern security features.

