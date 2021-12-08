Data#3 wins $4m deal to manage the SA Dept of Education’s server infrastructure

MSP Data#3 has been awarded a close-to $4 million contract to manage server infrastructure for the South Australian Department of Education.

The tender was submitted under the state’s Managed Platform Services panel that was established at the start of this year, on which Data#3 sits.

According to the contract details on the SA Government tender website, the $3,936,152 deal covers the “provision of Server Support, Storage Support and Solution Design”.

Data#3 was chosen for its ability to tie SLAs and KPIs to the department’s business objectives, the company said in a statement.

“High-quality digital capabilities are essential to what we’re trying to achieve in public education. In the last 3 years, we have connected all our schools with fast, reliable internet. Alongside that we’re working to ensure that the digital technology and services that support our system and schools can meet the demands of 21st-century education,” said South Australia Department of Education chief information officer Scott Bayliss.

“The agreement with Data#3 is the next step in the ongoing modernisation of our ICT and helps us to ensure our students are given every opportunity to learn and thrive.”      

Data#3 general manager for South Australia Michael de Broughe commented, “Managing that pace of digital disruption while driving genuine transformation can be a challenge. Data#3’s managed services will assist the Department for Education to enable greater agility, improved service levels and reduced costs, ultimately allowing the department to focus on what is essential to differentiation and transformation.

“We’re excited to play our part in South Australia to support the Department for Education in its provision of world-class public education.”

In August this year, Data#3 completed an IT infrastructure upgrade for private co-ed secondary school St Peter’s College in South Australia. It moved the school’s systems onto Dell EMC VxRail, a hyperconverged platform that provides a single point of support for all software and hardware, with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to allow the school to scale its environment as its digital needs grow.

