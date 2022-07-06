Data#3 wins lucrative spot on WA’s PC supply panel

Data#3 has won a spot on the WA government’s lucrative Common Use Arrangement panel for device hardware, making it one of only nine other suppliers that agencies can contract to provide computer and mobile devices.

The Common Use Arrangement panel, first introduced by the WA government in 2015, governs which suppliers can sell which brands of desktops, notebooks, tablets and other computing and mobile devices, to which agencies.

The Brisbane-based end-to-end technology solutions and IT procurement services provider joins Acer, ASI, CDM, EDsys Computers, Moncrieff Technology Solutions, Solutions I.T, Stott and Hoare, and Winthrop Australia.

Data#3 will be able to supply Apple, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Panasonic and Samsung products under the scheme.

Data#3 WA state general manager Kingsley McGarrigle said the company won the contract because it can support agencies with configuration, installation and disposal and because its procurement model allows agencies to bundle multiple vendor products to maximise the value of their investment.

“Our key differentiator is our approach. It reduces complexity and adds value by minimising total cost of ownership over the life of devices, accessories and mobile assets. Our local team of specialists are dedicated to ensuring the WA government achieves their business objectives and we look forward to working with them as part of this panel,” McGarrigle said.

“We also plan to continue to place further significant investment locally to facilitate the growing demand for warehousing, configuration and integration services. Our aim is to further strengthen the supply chain so that WA businesses, government entities and corporate organisations can reduce costs while increasing efficiency.”

Data#3 chief executive officer and managing director Laurence Baynham said that the panel was a big win for the company’s WA division.

“We have an established history of successfully working with the public sector both nationally and locally in WA. We’re excited to not only be appointed to the panel, but to continue in assisting the State Government of Western Australia to deliver their digital future.”