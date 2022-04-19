DataBench names ex-Nuix boss Paul Muller as new chief executive

Australian-based automated data privacy platform DataBench has named ex-Nuix boss Paul Muller as its new CEO.

Muller joins DataBench after serving as Board Advisor for the past 9 months, and worked as CEO of Nuix prior. He has also held senior leadership roles at VMWare, SAP, Oracle, Solnet and McAfee.

Muller will define the company’s direction and grow the DataBench business, leveraging its technology solutions and advisory services to automate the way that businesses can comply with the new Privacy and Data Right laws governing Australia and New Zealand, according to a company statement.

Muller replaces David Christmas, who founded the company in 2018 in Brisbane. Christmas, working with co-Founder Ben Cameron and the board made the decision to appoint Muller. Christmas will continue to work on the company’s product and technology strategy.

Christmas will move into the newly created role of Chairman of DataBench’s parent holding company Portfolio4 which consists of 4 subsidiaries. DataBench, a new patent business, an automated data privacy company and another focused on autonomous vehicles.

Speaking on the new role, Muller said, “DataBench is at an exciting stage, and I see tremendous opportunity ahead with our data automation platform in helping businesses across Australia and New Zealand to operate in compliance with their respective Privacy and Personal Data Right landscape.

“The time, cost, resource requirements and legal risks to business today to meet with various Privacy Policies and Consumer Data Right (CDR) compliance (along with the frequent changes in policies) can be challenging and DataBench is ideally suited to help companies meet Privacy and CDR compliance requirements without the manual tasks.

“The product is in an amazing position, and David and the team should be incredibly proud of what they have built. I look forward to working with the Board and team to continue the momentum and build a foundation of world-class technology, and ecstatic customers, strong partners to propel us to the next level. We will seek to accelerate our product development roadmap in parallel with our go-to-market plans through a Series A round scheduled to occur mid-year.”.

Muller will be based in Sydney where the company has a registered office in Kent Street.