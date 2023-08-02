Databricks names new ANZ VP and country manager

Databricks has named Adam Beavis as its new vice president and country manager for Australia and New Zealand, with the industry veteran joining from AWS cloud management platform Stax.

Beavis replaces Bede Hackney, who left Databricks in May this year, going to video conferencing company Zoom.

Prior to Databricks and Stax, Beavis worked at Amazon Web Services in different commercially focused roles, including managing director of ISV and digitally native businesses.

He has also held positions at enterprise Linux vendor Red Hat, Thomas Dureya Consulting, Commvault and VMware.

Databricks senior vice president and general manager of APJ said Beavis brings a wealth of experience and will play a critical role in the future of innovation and lakehouse adoption in the region, helping customers understand the potential of data and artificial intelligence on a unified platform.

“We’re in a pivotal moment in time where data and AI technologies are evolving rapidly," Beavis said.

:The companies who succeed in the next five to 10 years will be those who can harness the power of their data and keep up with the pace of innovation,” he added.

Databricks will take part in and be interviewed on stage at the CRN Pipeline 2023 conference at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, on the Gold Coast, running from August 22 to August 25.