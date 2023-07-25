Datacom and Humanforce partner for payroll and workforce management

Trans-Tasman solutions provider Datacom said it has partnered with Sydney-based Humanforce to offer New Zealand and Australian customers an integrated solution with payroll and workforce management.

The solution uses Datacom's Datapay, and Humanforce's platform and aims to provide employers with a seamless experience for employees, from onboarding and scheduling to payroll and and awards.

Datacom said its Datapay platform is used by over 25,000 businesses with 400,000 employes all in all on both sides of the Tasman.

“We're excited to establish this end-to-end integration. In today's battle for talent, employers want a seamless experience for each employee — from onboarding and scheduling to payroll and awards," Datapay director Tim Hogan said.

"With Humanforce, we have a partner who agrees that the smoothest employee experience is also the path that improves compliance and reduces rework and overhead costs,” Hogan added.

Humanforce counts more than half a million users in 18 countries, and already offers an integrated payroll and workforce management platform.

"Humanforce’s partner ecosystem facilitates our customers’ success, so we look for partners who complement the three core pillars of our tech stack: integrated, best of breed and composable," chief executive of Humanforce, Clayton Pyne, said.

"This means that we look for solutions that feature real depth of functionality and sophisticated APIs, and that’s one of the strengths of this partnership with Datacom," he aded.

Through the partnership, ANZ organisations that need specialised payroll solutions will have access to local support and services teams.

They will also have the option of managing their payrolls through Datacom.

Earlier this year, Humanforce was awarded a contract worth more than $300,000 to provide roster, time and attendance software to Arts Centre Melbourne.

The system will capture employees’ availability, connect with existing clocking devices that capture time worked and integrate with the agency’s payroll and human resources system Chris21 from Frontier Software.