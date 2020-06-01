Datacom announces new customer service hub

IT services company Datacom has revealed plans to open a second customer service hub in Adelaide.

Based in Noarlunga in the city’s southern suburbs, the hub is the second in South Australia after the first centre based in the TAFE SA Tea Tree Gully campus opened in 2018.

Datacom expects the hub to bring in some 650 new jobs to provide essential services for the company’s government clients and customer support services for its private sector clients.

In the announcement, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said the new jobs were much-needed and is a major win for the state.

“Investments like this will be critical to kick start our economy following the impact of COVID-19,” Marshall said.

Datacom managing director Stacey Tomasoni said the new facility will be modeled after the first hub, which now employs 1200 staff across a range of IT and customer support service roles.

“With the new centre at Noarlunga we will continue to work alongside our clients and partners to ensure we can offer employment opportunities for those who need them while maintaining our high standards of support for our customers.”