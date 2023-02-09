Datacom claims fully renewable power for NZ data centres

By on
Datacom claims fully renewable power for NZ data centres
Andrew Green in Datacom's Kapua data centre in Hamilton.
Supplied

Trans-Tasman IT services provider Datacom said it has completed a new energy provider tender for its New Zealand data centres, which are now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Power company Mercury Energy was selected by Datacom, and awarded a ten-year contract.

Mercury provides fully renewable energy generated by geothermal, wind and hydro sources; Datacom purchased New Zealand Energy Certificate System (NZECS) renewable generation from the power company.

The data centres in question are:

  • Auckland - Orbit
  • Hamilton - Kapua
  • Wellington - Abel
  • Christchurch - Gloucester

In CRN Australia's State of Sustainability report, Datacom Group chief executive Greg Davidson said the IT services provider supports its customers to be more sustainable by shifting its data centres to 100 per cent certified renewable energy.

Davidson said that both New Zealand and Australian customers chose Datacom data centres based on the environmental upsides, and also, energy savings due to more efficient usage.

Andrew Green, Datacom's associate director of data centres pointed to other sustainability iniatives by the IT services provider such as installing electric vehicle charging at data centres, with fully renewable energy supply.

“We always have sustainability projects on the go, including reducing energy use by cooling our facilities with outdoor air, initiating the deployment of solar on our rooftops, replacing our batteries with new lithium technology, right down to switching out our lightbulbs,” Green added.

The company is aiming to be net carbon zero by 2030, and is investing in a fully audit of its emissions footprint across Australia and New Zealand, as part of the sustainability goal.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloud data centre data centres datacom kapua sustainability

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of MSP survey now open!
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"

Why Dicker Data is making sustainability a "major focus"
A deep dive into Dell&#8217;s 2023 partner program refresh

A deep dive into Dell’s 2023 partner program refresh
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?