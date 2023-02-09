Datacom claims fully renewable power for NZ data centres

Trans-Tasman IT services provider Datacom said it has completed a new energy provider tender for its New Zealand data centres, which are now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.

Power company Mercury Energy was selected by Datacom, and awarded a ten-year contract.

Mercury provides fully renewable energy generated by geothermal, wind and hydro sources; Datacom purchased New Zealand Energy Certificate System (NZECS) renewable generation from the power company.

The data centres in question are:

Auckland - Orbit

Hamilton - Kapua

Wellington - Abel

Christchurch - Gloucester

In CRN Australia's State of Sustainability report, Datacom Group chief executive Greg Davidson said the IT services provider supports its customers to be more sustainable by shifting its data centres to 100 per cent certified renewable energy.

Davidson said that both New Zealand and Australian customers chose Datacom data centres based on the environmental upsides, and also, energy savings due to more efficient usage.

Andrew Green, Datacom's associate director of data centres pointed to other sustainability iniatives by the IT services provider such as installing electric vehicle charging at data centres, with fully renewable energy supply.

“We always have sustainability projects on the go, including reducing energy use by cooling our facilities with outdoor air, initiating the deployment of solar on our rooftops, replacing our batteries with new lithium technology, right down to switching out our lightbulbs,” Green added.

The company is aiming to be net carbon zero by 2030, and is investing in a fully audit of its emissions footprint across Australia and New Zealand, as part of the sustainability goal.