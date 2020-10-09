Datacom confirms COVID-19 case in Sydney office

Datacom has disclosed that one of its staff members in its Sydney office tested positive to COVID-19.

The company said it was informed on Wednesday that the staff member had recently been a close contact of a COVID-19 case. The staff member later confirmed they tested positive.

Datacom said it took further precautionary measures following the news, including closing the entire floor where the person was working until further notice, and also sending staff home to self-isolate and get tested.

In a statement sent to CRN, Datacom chief executive Greg Davidson said, While we have a larger percentage of our staff working remotely, as an essential service for our customers requires some of our staff to work in an office.”

“Since the pandemic began, Datacom has put in place strict protocols and for our essential workers who are required to be in an office, enhanced cleaning regimes including deep cleaning and fogging, and have modified the office to ensure we minimise risk to our staff.”

“We are monitoring the issue closely, working with NSW Health to ensure any further actions are taken. We have activated our pandemic response plan and senior business leaders are actively managing the situation from our end.”

“The wellbeing of our staff is our priority. Anyone who is asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, will do so on full pay. We have also made our employee assistance services available to those who are finding these events difficult to handle.”