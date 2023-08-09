Datacom deploys Dell workplace solution for Brisbane Airport

Datacom has deployed a new workplace solution at Brisbane Airport to improve its employees’ collaboration and communication capabilities.

The solution is based on new devices procured from Dell, involving some 550 new laptops and headsets, and 1,100 new screens across Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC)’s more than 400 staff.

The solution replaced devices that were three years old, which were starting to stifle productivity with issues impacting online meetings and remote working.

“When we used Teams, for instance, we could see performance issues,” BAC program manager of commercial services Chloe Findling said.

“Users couldn’t have other programs open when they were on Teams, which meant they couldn’t take notes. Some people didn’t have headsets to use in meetings, which was a problem in a busy open plan office."

"And battery life had deteriorated, particularly in the baseline models. We knew it was time to upgrade,” Findling said.

Datacom assisted in the device rollout in March 2023, with team members helping BAC staff with imaging and support.

New 4K resolution displays and webcams were then rolled out in May 2023.

“We did extensive testing. There was no way I was going to accept a poor product, because our people are too important,” Findling added.

“We were vendor agnostic; after testing on all the devices, Datacom were selected as our partner to deliver a contemporary workplace solution incorporating the Dell suite of products.”

Findling said performance and productivity immediately improved with the new devices, which were chosen with longevity in mind.

“We were deliberately looking to ensure that we gave the organisation the right tools, not just for today but also for three to four years from now," BAC ICT business applications manager technology Anthony Tully-Smith said.

“I would love to see these devices remain in the field for four to five years, but it does come back to that challenge, which is to ensure that these devices continue to provide value and are not causing any issues," Tully-Smith added.

As the devices reach end-of-life, BAC will donate them to LiteHaus, a Townsville, Queensland-based digital learning non-profit charity.

Datacom director of Product Solutions Group (PSG) Ross Salisbury said the whole lifecycle plan is an essential aspect of any hardware project.

“We're looking to help our customers with discovery and acquisition, then provision and management and ultimately retiring their assets."

"You always want to get the highest level of utilisation, which adds the most amount of value in your business,” Salisbury said.

“The question we’re always asking on behalf of our customers is: how can we get more life out of the product lifecycle? How can we get more out of that asset over a period of time, and minimise waste?”

Tully-Smith added: “we feel that we have a great partner in Datacom in the delivery of our modern workplace hardware.”

“It's been great to work with Datacom through our Modern Workplace 2.0 journey.

I think that at its core, the alignment of values of both organisations, strong relationship management and a commitment to operational excellence has contributed to the success of this project.”