Datacom honoured by VMware in worldwide partner awards

Trans-Tasman IT services provider Datacom has taken out an award at VMware's worldwide partner awards 2023, the virtualisation giant said.

Datacom picked up the Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation award for the Asia-Pacific region.

The award recognises partners for delivering VMware solutions that accelerate customers digital transformation and journey multi-cloud and software-as-a-service environments by delivering innovative offerings with novel applications or next-generation technology.

Worldwide, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) picked up the VMware Partner of the Year award, and Wipro was named the global Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation winner.

The US IT giant was recognised for bringing together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud, for a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model.

Wipro meanwhile was called out for its new, dedicated VMware focused business unit that streamlines the virtualisation company's implementations, and accelerates deployment of applications, for better return on investment.

European IT services company Atos received the Worldwide Lifecycle Services award for demonstrating how it helped a large industrial manufacturing client with a digitisation initiative.

Atos delivered a solution for digital transformation, on a fully automated hybrid cloud platform based on VMware technology.