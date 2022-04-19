Datacom names ex-IBM, ANZ exec to board

Former IBM and ANZ Bank executive, Kathleen Bailey-Lord joined Datacom as a member of the group’s board.

Bailey-Lord has executive experience across numerous sectors including tech, finance, education and utilities.

Her early career spanned more than 15 years with IBM where she helped the where she worked from 1983 to 2000 as the company transitioned from a hardware business into a professional services company in Australia.

Her executive experience includes roles in Australia and Asia, including managing director of PMP Limited’s Media Solutions Division, marketing and strategy director for Phillips Fox Lawyers (now DLA Piper) and group general manager for ANZ’s global shared services.

The NZ-headquartered integrator said Bailey-Lord brings to Datacom Group extensive experience and interest in innovation anchored in bringing together people and technology to solve real business challenges.

Datacom’s board chair Tony Carter said in addition to Kathleen Bailey-Lord’s extensive board and sector experience, she has a keen focus on areas that are very important to Datacom.

“Kathleen’s keen interest in disruptive innovation and the technology industry is an excellent fit with Datacom. We’re also very excited to be joined by someone of her calibre with a strong commitment to life-long learning, experience in talent attraction and retention, and passionate support of gender equity and diversity, particularly in the inclusion and development of First Nations people with new roles and opportunities.”

Bailey-Lord is adding the Datacom job to current board engagements at Alinta Energy, QBE Insurance (Auspac), Melbourne Water, Monash College and Janison.

She is also a member of the Technology and Innovation Advisory Panel for the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

“My focus is always strongly customer-centric. Across my executive leadership and board roles, in banking, professional services, insurance, education and utilities, evidenced time and again was the ability of digital solutions to transform customer experiences and the way products and services are delivered to create value for all stakeholders,” Bailey-Lord said.