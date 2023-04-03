Datacom retains AWS MSP status for eighth year running

By on
Datacom retains AWS MSP status for eighth year running

Datacom will continue to enjoy its status as an Amazon Web Services managed service provider (MSP), after completing an external audit to ensure its business health and technical capabilities meet a high bar, the New Zealand-Australian company said.

AWS gave Datacom MSP status in 2015, being one of the first of the cloud giant's partners to be accepted into the program.

The program recognises and validates AWS partners with a proven track record and experience, and who provide end-to-end cloud solutions to customers.

This at any stage of their cloud journey, from planning and design to building, migration, operations, support, and automation and optimisation.

Datacom is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner; it also holds the AWS Migration Competency and is part of the cloud giant's Well-Architected Partner Program.

The trans-Tasman IT services provider said it had supported Victoria's Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) with moving to AWS.

For their work on the move which saw a 65 per cent reduction in operational cost, DEECA and Datacom received the Global AWS Partner Network Public Sector Award in 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud datacom services

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken

Latitude hack worsens, millions of driver licenses taken
Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program

Willyama Services launches Cyber Traineeship Program
Sydney IT boss dodges jail time

Sydney IT boss dodges jail time
Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Interactive launches immersion data centre cooling

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?