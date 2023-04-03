Datacom retains AWS MSP status for eighth year running

Datacom will continue to enjoy its status as an Amazon Web Services managed service provider (MSP), after completing an external audit to ensure its business health and technical capabilities meet a high bar, the New Zealand-Australian company said.

AWS gave Datacom MSP status in 2015, being one of the first of the cloud giant's partners to be accepted into the program.

The program recognises and validates AWS partners with a proven track record and experience, and who provide end-to-end cloud solutions to customers.

This at any stage of their cloud journey, from planning and design to building, migration, operations, support, and automation and optimisation.

Datacom is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner; it also holds the AWS Migration Competency and is part of the cloud giant's Well-Architected Partner Program.

The trans-Tasman IT services provider said it had supported Victoria's Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) with moving to AWS.

For their work on the move which saw a 65 per cent reduction in operational cost, DEECA and Datacom received the Global AWS Partner Network Public Sector Award in 2021.