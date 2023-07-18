Datacom to deliver cloud-based contact centre for Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy has partnered with Trans-Tasman solutions provider Datacom to implement a cloud-based omnichannel contact centre as a service solution, using the Genesys Cloud CX platform.

The Genesys solution handles voice and text communications, and provides several other features such as artificial intelligence chatbots and customer self-service options.

A go live date of September this year for the first stage of the Genesys Cloud CX solution has been set.

The electricity generator and retailer's general manager of customer engagement, Cindy Vandecasteele, explained the omnichannel approach.

“With a move to renewable energy our industry is transforming rapidly, and we want to make sure that our customers can interact with us through a channel that suits them.

"Whether that’s through a website chat or app, via email, on the phone or social media."

"We want to be there for our customers when they need us on the channel that’s right for them,” Vandecasteele said.

Alinta Energy has established a contact centre in Morwell, Victoria, on-shoring 250 jobs.

Hong Kong owned Alinta Energy operates eight power plants currently, and a gas pipeline, in Australia and New Zealand.

Its generation portfolio includes 3400 megawatts, with gas, wind solar, coal and battery storage, servicing 1.1 million residential and business customers across Australia.