Datacom to deliver cloud-based contact centre for Alinta Energy

By on
Datacom to deliver cloud-based contact centre for Alinta Energy

Alinta Energy has partnered with Trans-Tasman solutions provider Datacom to implement a cloud-based omnichannel contact centre as a service solution, using the Genesys Cloud CX platform.

The Genesys solution handles voice and text communications, and provides several other features such as artificial intelligence chatbots and customer self-service options.

A go live date of September this year for the first stage of the Genesys Cloud CX solution has been set.

The electricity generator and retailer's general manager of customer engagement, Cindy Vandecasteele, explained the omnichannel approach.

“With a move to renewable energy our industry is transforming rapidly, and we want to make sure that our customers can interact with us through a channel that suits them.

"Whether that’s through a website chat or app, via email, on the phone or social media."

"We want to be there for our customers when they need us on the channel that’s right for them,” Vandecasteele said.

Alinta Energy has established a contact centre in Morwell, Victoria, on-shoring 250 jobs.

Hong Kong owned Alinta Energy operates eight power plants currently, and a gas pipeline, in Australia and New Zealand.

Its generation portfolio includes 3400 megawatts, with gas, wind solar, coal and battery storage, servicing 1.1 million residential and business customers across Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
alinta energy cloud datacom genesys cloud cx

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year

More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year
How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened

How the Microsoft cloud email breach happened

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?