Datacom to hire thousands to expand Australian call centres

Datacom will expand its call centre capacity for federal government contracts in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, looking to hire some 2000 new staff.

The services provider is hiring for work in “purpose-built” call centres across Australia servicing federal government agencies providing frontline services for the outbreak. Datacom is seeking staff in Adelaide, Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane.

Some of the staff to be hired include employees of other companies that have been stood down, including Qantas, who partnered with Datacom for this initiative.

Datacom also partnered with Synnex-owned business services company Concentrix and employment provider Hatch.Exchange.

“With enormous pressure on these services, Datacom is in the unusual position of recruiting up to 2000 people to support telehealth services and other essential government services,” Datacom managing director Stacey Tomasoni said.

Qantas group executive for people, strategy and technology Rob Marcolina said, "Qantas is delighted to be working with Datacom and Hatch.Exchange so that our highly trained team members can continue to use their outstanding customer service skills to help Australians in these difficult times."