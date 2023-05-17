Datacom unveils Northwest Sydney warehouse

Datacom has expanded its operations in Australia with the opening of a new warehouse facility in Northwest Sydney.

The new warehouse spans over 1500 square metres, contains a lab for multi-vendor equipment and is equipped with advanced inventory management systems and automated material handling equipment to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and productivity.

According to Datacom, the warehouse is part of its strategy to deliver a business circularity approach to technology sustainability spanning the lifecycle of IT assets from procurement to retirement.

This concept was highlighted by the company’s associate director Peter Stein earlier this year in a discussion with CRN Australia of its HP Amplify partner of the Year win.

The trans-Tasman IT services provider said a key part of this strategy includes the use of agile warehouses and logistics operations to provide localised efficiencies and reduce environmental impacts.

Datacom said the warehouse will allow it to deliver improved efficiency and sustainability in its IT services to customers in NSW, including Transport for NSW (TfNSW).

It is working with TfNSW across 600 sites, including a $119.4 million contract to replace DXC Technology as TfNSW’s network provider, and a $175 million contract to provide ‘managed workplace services’ through to August 2027.

Datacom has won a series of awards recently including the Cloud Innovation and SaaS Transformation award for the Asia-Pacific region at VMware's worldwide partner awards 2023.

They also won Axis Communications’ award for Fastest Growing partner in New Zealand, Power Quality Group’s award for Highest IT Sales and Fortinet’s award for Australian Growth Partner of the Year award.

In February 2023, Datacom completed a new energy provider tender for its New Zealand data centres, which are now powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.