Datto acquires BitDam for SMB MSP cyber threat protection

By on
Datto acquires BitDam for SMB MSP cyber threat protection

MSP-focused technology developer Datto Wednesday said it has acquired BitDam, an Israeli developer of cyber threat detection.

Tel Aviv, Israel-based BitDam is the developer of the Advanced Threat Protection, or ATP, technology the company claims offers comprehensive defense against malware, phishing, business email compromise attacks, account compromise, and spam.

The company’s most recent version, BitDam ATP+, was released earlier this month. BitDam claims ATP+ was built in the cloud and for the cloud, and detects all unknown threats, identifies threats at first encounter, protects business collaboration tools against advanced threats, and provides two-click integration with Microsoft 365, OneDrive, and Teams via the Azure Marketplace.

The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

The acquisition of BitDam comes on the heels of Datto’s unveiling of its ransomware detection technology as part of the Datto RMM, or remote monitoring and management, platform for MSPs.

The new acquisition by Datto, which last year held its IPO that gave it the ticker symbol “MSP,” comes in the wake of several high-profile cyber attacks via MSP platforms that leverage the large MSP base as a way to reach their clients.

These include the huge breach of SolarWinds MSP Orion platform, which over the last couple years fell prey to a targeted nation-state attack that let loose a cascade of security breaches into sensitive government networks including the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Treasury.

Prior to that, Datto competitor ConnectWise was tied to numerous security breaches in 2019, starting with reports in April that the ConnectWise Control product was used in the now-infamous Wipro hack. Then an MSP using ConnectWise Control had its network hacked in August, resulting in the compromise of 22 municipal web sites in cities and towns across Texas.

Datto declined to provide further details about the acquisition by press time, other than to say that Datto will address security and the acquisition Thursday during the company’s fourth fiscal quarter financial analyst conference call.

However, the company emailed to CRN USA a statement from Datto CEO Tim Weller in which he addressed the importance of security to Datto.

“Security has always been at the core of Datto’s offerings and we see it as our responsibility and role to help MSPs and SMBs address the heightened security concerns they face today. The addition of BitDam is consistent with Datto’s deep commitment to providing top of the line, cyber resilience capabilities for MSPs and SMBs, and aligns with our mission to shape a security roadmap for MSPs that helps them achieve cyber resilience,” Weller said in the statement.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bitdam datto security

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Managed Services
Managed Services

Most Read Articles

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit

Court rejects Fuji Xerox's bid to throw out ACCC lawsuit
Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica

Melbourne ISV acquired by Civica
Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30

Perth MSP Silverfern IT turns 30
Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ

Dicker Data opens new $74M HQ
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?