Datto’s COVID-19 restructure to be ‘minimal’ in Australia, APAC

Local partners concerned over the news of a global Datto restructure will be supported as per usual, the data management vendor has communicated.

Datto said its restructuring would have a minimal impact on its Australian operations, following news the US-headquartered company would reduce staff numbers in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Datto chief executive Tim Weller this week provided a statement regarding the changes.

“As the economic consequences of the global pandemic continue to sink in, Datto made the difficult decision to reduce our number of employees,” Weller said in a statement released to press.

“Our hiring over the past six months anticipated a much higher rate of growth in 2020 than the MSP industry or Datto are now likely to see. Our actions mean rolling back our global team size to where it was six months ago.”

Datto also told CRN Australia the global business restructure would not impact its ability to support partners in the APAC region. This sentiment was echoed in Weller’s statements for all partners.

“Throughout the crisis, we have elevated our high-touch account management and direct-to-tech support, even with our employees working from home. Partners’ day-to-day interactions will not change,” Weller said.

“We continue to support MSPs with our trademark one-to-one approach and champion their efforts to keep SMBs running throughout this crisis and beyond. Our strong culture also allows us to support our former colleagues while continuing to innovate on behalf of MSPs.”

“On an optimistic note, we expect higher levels of growth for MSPs and Datto to return when meaningful, sustainable re-opening occurs. SMBs will accelerate their digital transformations and MSPs will be their perfect enablement partners. It is simply very difficult for anyone to predict when that will happen.”