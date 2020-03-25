David Dicker’s commitment to the channel in tough times

Dicker Data founder David Dicker has moved to reassure the local channel that supply will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, we want you, our reseller customers, vendor partners and friends to know Dicker Data is Open for Business and fully operational in Australia and New Zealand,” Dicker said in a statement.

“All our warehouse and distribution centre functions remain uninterrupted. We recognise the potential impact on vendors and partners we work with but be assured, Dicker Data is well placed and with complete business continuity for the channel market throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dicker then moved to address working conditions for the company’s staff.

“We are following strict health guidelines and have set in place a range of precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our people, including the mobilisation of our technical resources and remote working capability; extending warehouse operating hours; and reorganising our workforce to mitigate risk and avoid potential delays in order fulfilment,” he said.

He added that the company was closely monitoring the evolving situation and would continue to proactively adapt its approach according to advice of the Australian Government Department of Health and Ministry of Health New Zealand.

“The team and I will continue to keep you informed of any developments and ask you maintain communication with us on any changes within your business that may impact Dicker Data,“ he said.

“We greatly appreciate your ongoing support and cooperation and look forward to working together to manage this period of discord as seamlessly as possible.”