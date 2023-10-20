David Lenz retires from Arcserve

David Lenz retires from Arcserve
David Lenz
Data protection and backup vendor Arcserve said David Lenz has retired, and is no longer with the company.

Lenz joined Arcserve in 2022 as vice president of Asia Pacific, from Hills Ltd where he as the managing director and chief executive.

He worked at Ingram Micro Australia from 2007 to 2015, as NSW state manager as the APAC vice president at SurfControl, along with roles at Novell, Hewlett-Packard and Dow Jones Telerate.

An Arcserve spokesperson said that while the company is actively looking for the ideal fit to drive market leadership and to provide optimum support for their Australia and New Zealand partner community, Karl Thomson has stepped in.

Thomson is Arcserve's long-time presales director.

Arcserve also announced the appointment of Vitali Edrenkine as its chief marketing officer, stationed in Texas, United States.

Edrenkine joins from software as a service buying platform Vendr where he was the senior vice president of growth marketing.

 

