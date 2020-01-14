DC services upstart Techflow launches dedicated AWS colocation platform

DC services upstart Techflow launches dedicated AWS colocation platform

Sydney-based data centre services provider TechFlow has launched its dedicated AWS colocation service CloudEDGE.

CloudEDGE provides customers undergoing large-scale migration projects or those running hybrid cloud setups with the resources to connect to AWS directly through AWS Direct Connect. Direct Connect allows customers to establish a dedicated network connection to AWS's cloud.

“Customers that want to connect to AWS take a while to realise that the process involves a lot of different parties to come together before actually getting the connection completed,” TechFlow managing director Shah Hardik told CRN.

“[CloudEDGE] helps fill that gap, providing all the necessary resources as a service and allow for seamless onboarding.”

The resources provided by the service include a dedicated rack, cross connect, network links and networking hardware, all pre-configured to meet AWS best practice methodology.

CloudEDGE uses existing TechFlow partnerships to work, with data centre providers Global Switch and Equinix; hardware vendors Cisco and Fortinet; Vocus and Telstra for connectivity; and ip.Glass for service delivery.

“The moment a customer comes to us, we can make [the AWS onboarding] happen within 24 to 48 hours, which are our target timeframes depending on the level of customisation,” Hardik said.

“In general, we’re trying to standardise the processes that can be standardised so customers can be set up with AWS quicker.”

Hardik also said TechFlow is one of just a few AWS Direct Connect providers in Australia to offer multi-site support, as it uses a dedicated link instead of traditional virtual links that other providers use.

