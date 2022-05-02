DC Two taps Perth MSP Attained Group to cross-sell IT services

ASX-listed colocation services provider DC Two has partnered with Perth managed services provider Attained Group to bolster its professional IT services offering.

The two companies signed a “strategic alliance” to cross-sell each other’s products and services, with Attained providing managed support, internet and voice solutions, cyber security, Microsoft 365 services and additional project consultancy services, while DC Two will provide infrastructure and security solutions like colocation, cloud infrastructure, data backup and related security solutions.

DC Two said the partnership will run for an initial six months, along with an option for an extension afterwards.

Along with the partnership, DC Two has also appointed Attained’s chief financial officer and DC Two executive director Blake Burton as its new managing director effective 1 July 2022.

DC Two founder and current managing director Justin Thomas will move into the chief technology officer role, where he will lead DC Two’s development of critical policies and procedures, and focus on improving its products and services.

The announcement read, “As managing director, Burton will use his in-depth understanding of the DC Two business to focus on revenue growth and manage the company’s capital market facing responsibilities to ensure sustainable shareholder value is achieved.”

“Burton has had tremendous success with his own company and his skill set will be of value as we look to grow the business and increase shareholder value.”

Burton has been CFO at Attained Group since 2018, later joining DC Two's board in 2020 as a non-executive director in 2020. He became executive director in 2021. Burton also ran web hosting, managed WordPress and domain name provider Netorigin, which was sold to VentraIP in 2019.

Thomas founded DC Two in 2011 and has served as its managing director prior to Burton's appointment.

The partnership and leadership shuffle are part of a wider shift in operations for DC Two as it chases growth, with a number of initiatives aimed to trim costs and increase sales.

“Changing strategy will have a number of positive effects. Our new strategic direction will help DC Two adapt to changes in the IT marketplace, help the company perform more effectively, and allow us to enter new, more profitable industry or market segments,” DC Two non-executive chairman Shane Wee said.

DC Two also announced plans to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin at its Bibra Lake data centre, which involves a $250,000 investment in mining equipment. The company said it would sell the generated cryptocurrencies on a monthly basis and does not plan to hold any cryptocurrencies over a long-term period.