DCI Data Centers adds Inner Range tech to boost physical security

By on
DCI Data Centers adds Inner Range tech to boost physical security

DCI Data Centers (DCI) has signed a deal with physical security vendor Inner Range to
Improve the data centre provider’s security posture and access controls in its facilities.

The Brookfield subsidiary said a key component of its data centre expansion strategy was its security management system, which the addition of Inner Range tech would bolster.

Inner Range Designs and manufactures access control and physical security systems for corporate and government clients. Its local customers include World Tower in Sydney, Jetts Gym and South East Water in Melbourne.

Inner Range also said it was the first electronic security manufacturer to gain independent Class 5 Certification by the Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL).

DCI Data Centers’ boss Malcolm Roe said the two companies were “setting a new benchmark for the continuous monitoring, access management and control to deliver an integrated multi-level security solution”.

Roe said DCI would implement the “full capabilities” of Inner Range’s Integriti platform to deliver multi-site connectivity, system redundancy and secure customer access.

The physical security vendor’s VP Mark Cunnington said the company would “continue to invest
and innovate to build out integrated access control and management solutions with DCI Data
Centers”.

“We will provide the resources and technical support to design solutions to meet the needs of its customers across Asia Pacific,” he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre dci dci data centers infiniti inner range

Partner Content

Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
What is CPaaS and what does it mean for your business?
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
Click Frenzy Mega Special: Get SharpSpring CRM & Marketing Automation for just $500
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial
As M&A activity recovers, cloud-based data migration will be crucial

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre

IBM shutters Melbourne data centre
Brisbane MSP delivers COVID screening app to UnitingCare Queensland

Brisbane MSP delivers COVID screening app to UnitingCare Queensland
Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win

Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win
Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative

Govt seeking feedback on $22m 5G initiative
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?