DCI Data Centers adds Inner Range tech to boost physical security

DCI Data Centers (DCI) has signed a deal with physical security vendor Inner Range to

Improve the data centre provider’s security posture and access controls in its facilities.

The Brookfield subsidiary said a key component of its data centre expansion strategy was its security management system, which the addition of Inner Range tech would bolster.

Inner Range Designs and manufactures access control and physical security systems for corporate and government clients. Its local customers include World Tower in Sydney, Jetts Gym and South East Water in Melbourne.

Inner Range also said it was the first electronic security manufacturer to gain independent Class 5 Certification by the Australian Security Industry Association Limited (ASIAL).

DCI Data Centers’ boss Malcolm Roe said the two companies were “setting a new benchmark for the continuous monitoring, access management and control to deliver an integrated multi-level security solution”.

Roe said DCI would implement the “full capabilities” of Inner Range’s Integriti platform to deliver multi-site connectivity, system redundancy and secure customer access.

The physical security vendor’s VP Mark Cunnington said the company would “continue to invest

and innovate to build out integrated access control and management solutions with DCI Data

Centers”.

“We will provide the resources and technical support to design solutions to meet the needs of its customers across Asia Pacific,” he added.