DCI Data Centers appoints new leader to drive Asian expansion

DCI Data Centers (DCI) has appointed Ras Scollay as its newest executive to drive the company’s expansion into Asian markets.

Scollay’s official title is senior vice president of business development Asia. He brings experience from other Asian focussed data centre operators including Colt Data Center Services most recently, where he led sales and marketing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea, Japan, and India.

Prior to Colt, Scollay was the Japan country manager for CenturyLink after holding the position of regional sales director for CenturyLink in Singapore.

“DCI has established a reputation for high quality data centre facilities and services,” Scollay said.

“The expertise of the leadership team coupled with the company’s expansion plans in Asia are unique and will help our customers realise their ambitions across the region.”

DCI said its expansion was enabled by the assets made available to the data centre operator through its parent company Brookfield Asset Management.

As part of this, DCI said Scollay’s role would be to lead the development of customer relationships and new market opportunities across Asia Pacific.

DCI chairman and Brookfield managing director Udhay Mathialagan said he was “pleased to welcome Ras to the DCI Data Centers team”.

“Ras will be overseeing the development of customer relationships and new market opportunities across Asia. Ras brings strong skills in creating customer-focussed solutions and outcomes.”

