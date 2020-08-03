DCI Data Centers names new CTO

DCI Data Centers has appointed Verghese Jacob as its first chief technology officer (CTO) as part of the company’s push to increase its share in the regional data centre market.

The new appointment is part of an investment in the company from parent Brookfield, which purchased DCI in January 2019.

It follows the appointment of Malcolm Roe in April and was described by a DCI spokesperson as “Part of a massive investment to grow the business across APAC”.

DCI’s CEO Malcolm Roe said “ Verghese has immense experience managing all aspects of data centre project development in Australia and across the APAC region”.

Jacob joins DCI after running his own data centre project management and consulting company, FMevolution, which he founded in 2007. He also held project management roles at Metronode (Equinix), ASG and Pacnet (Telstra).

“I am looking forward to the challenge of developing the next generation of reliable, secure, and sustainable data centres across Asia Pacific, while working with people I respect, in a company that strives for the highest standards of business ethics,” Jacob said.

“With a proven track record in safety, technology and program management for the delivery of global scale telecommunications and data centre infrastructure, my next move involves a greater focus on technology innovation and leadership in sustainability.”