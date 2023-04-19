DCI Data Centres completes first Auckland facility

Brookfield owned DCI Data Centres said its first Auckland facility, AKL01, is completed on time and on budget.

DCI is building two facilities, AKL01 and AKL02, to cost NZ$600 million in total, in the northern part of Auckland.

The two data centres will bring more than 50 megawatt of infrastructure to the New Zealand market, and are to run on 100 per cent renewable energy, DCI said.

DCI said AKL01 is built to the highest physical and virtual security, and compliance credentials, to manage multi-national cloud, highly classified government and defence workloads.

Earlier this year, DCI said it had grown its capacity to 10 facilities with 120 megawatt with some sites still being developed.

The infrastructure builder's group chief executive Nicholas Toh said DCI expects to collectively bring over $600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding $1.4 billion over the life of the projects.

More than 150 jobs are created during the construction of each data centre, with around 250 ongoing full-time equivalent positions supporting ICT industries once the sites are operational.

In August last year, DCI said it intended to build a Tier III and Zone3+ facility in Canberra, with 20 megawatt capacity, to be ready for service in 2024.

