DCI Data Centres hires new sales, engineering leads

DCI Data Centres has brought in seasoned executives from competing data centre firms and the construction industry to lead its ANZ sales and design and engineering teams.

The colocation provider has hired former Macquarie Data Centres global account director Martin Williams as its head of sales for Australia and New Zealand, and former Norman Disney & Young executive Donna Paredes as its head of design and engineering.

Paredes is tasked to lead DCI projects, design management, and delivery of data centres across the APAC region as a consultant and as a client representative.

DCI Data Centres chief executive Malcolm Roe said the appointments come amid the company’s recent growth with a number of developments underway, aiming to “fuel the acceleration of DCI’s strategy and vision”.

“These new roles led by Donna and Martin reinforce DCI’s leadership and capability, which in turn will further support our customers and strategic growth in the region.” Roe said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Donna and Martin to the team.”

Williams worked at Macquarie Telecom Group from 2017 to 2022, working in a sales role at Macquarie Cloud Services from 2017 to 2020, before joining Macquarie Data Centres in 2020.

Prior to that, Williams held various sales and leadership roles at UAE-based IT solutions provider Gulf Business Machines, NTT Data Business Solutions, CSG Limited and ASG Group. He also held technical roles at Oracle partner Sysao, EDS Group, UK-based National Car Parks and Walt Disney Corporation.

Paredes meanwhile was most recently APAC mission critical market director at engineering firm Norman Disney & Young from 2021 to 2022, and director at Microsoft’s APAC Data Centre Design business from 2020 to 2021.

Previous stints include AECOM, APP Corporation, DJRD Architects, Daryl Jackson Alastair Swayn - Architecture and Interior Design, Baker Kavanagh Architects and more.

DCI last year announced it would build a new data centre in Darwin, Northern Territory named DRW01, which is expected to support up to 10 megawatts of power across a 2.7 hectare site in Darwin Technology Park, along with an option for a further 5 hectares in the future.