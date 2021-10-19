DCI Data Centres to build facility in Darwin

Artist impression of DWR01

Australian colocation provider DCI Data Centres has announced it would build a new data centre in Darwin, Northern Territory after securing the land to house the facility.

Called DRW01, the data centre will support up to 10 megawatts of power across a 2.7 hectare site in Darwin Technology Park, along with an option for a further 5 hectares in the future.

DCI said the facility will be based on the secure cloud edge TIER-Ready III design from its Adelaide data centre, with physical security up to Zone 5.

DCI chief executive Malcolm Roe said the company recognises the NT’s position as “the digital gateway” to Australia’s defence and space industries, as well as Asia to the north.

“Darwin is a strategic location in Australia and has already created a digital ecosystem with key elements like; renewable energy, international and Australia-wide network connectivity,” Roe said.

“It is also the command hub in the north for Australian defence and coastal border forces, as well as hosting significant US Defence Force technical and aerial assets. The rapidly growing space sector is also seeing organisations such as NASA and other global players establishing a presence in the Territory. This is all in addition to the existing mining, agriculture and tourism sectors.”

DCI said the investment comes following the recent announcement of the Darwin-Jakarta-Singapore Cable (DJSC) and the extension of the Terabit Territory, the NT Government’s planned subsea fibre links into Southeast Asia and the United States.

“With the development of the highly secure high-speed Terabit Territory network, and the
impending arrival of a series of international subsea telecommunications cables, Darwin is
strengthening its position as Australia’s Digital Territory and gateway to Asia,” Roe added.

DRW01 is DCI’s seventh facility to be announced, adding to its completed data centres in Sydney (SYD01) and Adelaide (ADL01) and four in-development data centres in the two cities (SYD02, ADL02, ADL03) and Auckland, New Zealand (AKL01).

Tags:
data centre dci data centres malcolm roe

