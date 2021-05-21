DCI earmarks $70m for data centre in South Australia

DCI Data Centers (DCI) is planning to spend $70 million to build what it is touting as the most energy-efficient secure data centre facility in South Australia.

It stated that it will be SA’s first purpose-built Tier-Ready III / IV secure cloud edge data centre that is able to meet defence-grade security requirements.

DCI is also investing in additional land as well as site power and other infrastructure upgrades.

“We are impressed that South Australia continues to lead the way in supporting industries to collaborate and innovate which has stimulated demand - hence our decision to invest in this state,” said DCI ANZ chief executive Malcolm Roe.

“It is forecasted that $3 billion will be spent on digital infrastructure this year in Australia alone, and DCI is proud to be investing more than $70 million into South Australia. Our customers are seeking certainty, flexibility and sustainability; all critical for them to scale and rapidly respond to market demand - this facility has all three.”

DCI’s Kidman Park site capacity will be increased by 4 MW taking it up to 5.4 MW total IT load, with SCEC Zone 3 up to SCEC Zone 5 physical security options.

The company said that the facility will set industry benchmarks for water and energy efficiency.

“This new data centre will be the first of its kind in South Australia. It will provide mission-critical support to some of the state’s priority growth sectors including the local defence, space and high-tech industries, offering the highest levels of security so they can conduct business with certainty, using local infrastructure,” Roe said.

“Once built, this new state-of-the-art data centre will be supported by skilled IT professionals and will add to the State’s vibrant IT ecosystem.”

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall said he welcomed the news.

“The investment in DCI Data Centers’ expansion is significant and further contributes to South Australia’s world-leading data analytics capabilities. South Australia continues to attract global companies to our great state and I look forward to seeing this new facility and sister projects unfold in the near future,” Premier Marshall said.

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson added that he believes South Australia’s credentials in attracting investment into the state creates significant opportunities for companies.

“South Australia is at the forefront of bringing together like-minded companies to collaborate and partner. This investment by DCI is a vote of confidence in what we are trying to create and will, provide critical support across our key sectors of priority,” Minister Patterson said.

Construction will begin within weeks to be completed by mid-2022.