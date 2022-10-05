DDLS brings Offensive Security training to ANZ

DDLS brings Offensive Security training to ANZ

Corporate ICT and security training company DDLS is bringing Offensive Security's (OffSec) cybersecurity training offerings to Australia and New Zealand.

DDLS will offer OffSec's full range of products, including self-paced learning access to "proving grounds" for security training, specifically with penetration testing, cloud security, web application, exploit development and security operations.

DDLS also joins OffSec's Global Partner Program as a Gold Learning and Education partner.

Offensive Security head of channel and partnerships Sean Donnelly said, "OffSec’s aim has always been to provide the best cybersecurity training in the market and assist professionals in meeting their ongoing learning requirements.”

“I am really pleased that DDLS will be working together with us to introduce our cybersecurity training to the ANZ market, where demand for cyber skills is always high. This is an important opportunity for Offensive Security to expand its global reach into the region, and we’re excited to have a local industry leader like DDLS on board.”

Based in the US, OffSec provides a mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs and open source projects to provide cybersecurity training. The company also is a backer of Kali Linux, an operating system built for penetration testing, ethical hacking and network security assessments.

DDLS head of vendor partnerships Gary Duffield said, "Our new partnership with OffSec will only serve to strengthen our existing cybersecurity portfolio. As Australia’s largest and oldest ICT training organisation, DDLS is committed to delivering the most in-demand cybersecurity courses to ensure both professionals and employers alike are equipped to deal with today’s changing technological environment."

“With the cybersecurity threat landscape rapidly evolving, it’s never been more crucial for security professionals to close the skills gap through hands-on training and continuous education."

Last year, DDLS expanded into New Zealand, acquire the country’s largest provider of ICT and digital skills training provider, Auldhouse. The year before DDLS partnered with vocational education provider Open Colleges with aims of expanding into the consumer market.

