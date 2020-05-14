DDLS partners with Open Colleges

Corporate ICT and security training company DDLS has joined forces with Aussie online vocational education provider Open Colleges.

The partnership will help DDLS expand further into the consumer market with new online security training, which includes three CompTIA certifications.

The training, called “Certified Cybersecurity Professional”, includes CompTIA’s A+ (Core 1 and Core 2), Network+ and Security+ certifications. The course is close to finishing its May 2020 intake, with another coming up in June.

Open Colleges will be working specifically with DDLS’s Australian Institute of ICT division, which provides nationally accredited ICT training.

Open Colleges chief executive Jose Herrera-Perea said, “We’ve been seeing considerable and growing demand for ICT skills from our customer base and wanted to partner with a leading ICT training provider to help us meet that demand.

“With 28 years of experience and relationships with the world’s leading ICT vendors, and the largest portfolio of Certified Cybersecurity Training in Australia, DDLS was a natural fit.”

DDLS chief executive Jon Lang said the two organisations were highly complementary with Open Colleges’ B2C customer base compared to DDLS’s B2B base.

“DDLS is the leader in face-to-face/instructor led vendor-certified training, and Open Colleges is regarded as Australia’s leading, private vocational online learning provider,” Land said.

“Through this partnership we’ll be able to combine the best of both worlds to deliver much-needed upskilling to the Australian workforce.”