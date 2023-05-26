Deadline extended for the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

We have extended the deadline for the 2023 CRN Australia Impact Awards, and you now have until 5 pm AEST on June 8 to enter.

The awards recognise the Australian channel partners, distributors and ISVs that made a difference for their customers and partners in 2022.

This year, we are excited to introduce seven new categories recognising achievements by distributors.

They are:

Large Distributor of the Year

Medium-Size Distributor of the Year

Small Distributor of the Year

Distribution Innovation

Distribution for Sustainability

Distribution for Social Good

Additionally, partners and vendors can now vote for the IT distributor they think exemplified the best of IT distribution in Australia in 2022.

There are also six partner project categories open to channel partners delivering outcomes for Australian customers.

There are also two innovation categories open to Australian technology companies that have commercialised their intellectual property.

For the full list of award categories and links to more details about entry and judging criteria, visit the CRN Impact Awards page.

How to enter

Visit the CRN Impact Awards page which is your starting point for more information.

On that page you will find links to the CRN Impact Awards Entry Kit, which details the award categories, rules and tips for entering. We highly recommend you read this.

Once you’ve read the entry kit, you can submit your entry by filling in the CRN Impact Awards 2023 online entry form.

You must submit your entry using this form.

To help you prepare your entry, you can download the offline entry form but use it for reference only and do not send it to us.

Please do not hesitate to contact us at impactawards@crn.com.au if you have any questions.