Decision Inc Australia partners with SnapLogic for data analytics solution

Data and analytics consultancy Decision Inc. Australia has expanded its offerings in the retail, FMCG, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics sectors through a partnership with integration and enterprise automation platform SnapLogic.

The partnership aims to enable customers to combine SnapLogic’s ability to connect disparate data sources and extract, transform and load data between systems with Decision Inc.’s ability to leverage the data to provide analytics and business intelligence services.

“Through this partnership with SnapLogic, our customers will benefit from a complete and up-to-date data integration and analytics solution."

"This connective tissue between sources will allow them to make sense of their data and use it to drive real results in a simple yet sophisticated way," Decision Inc. Australia chief executive Aiden Heke said.

“With digital driving almost every activity, companies are faced with a veritable deluge of customer data."

"However, when it’s scattered across systems at multiple levels of the business, it’s about as useful as a chocolate teapot.”

Heke said Decision Inc. is working with SnapLogic due to its scalable solution “meaning it can grow to accommodate evolving customer needs".

"It also gives customers the assurance their data is being managed with the highest levels of compliance.”

"Decision Inc. Australia has a proven record of supporting clients as they modernise their businesses, and we look forward to helping their clients integrate their systems with ease," SnapLogic APAC head of channel and alliances Uma Dubey said.

"Amid rapid transformation, it's easy to see how some businesses can end up with multiple systems and applications that are challenging to integrate.”

Dubey said that SnapLogic’s technology aims to solve this issue and help Decision Inc.'s experts to extract insights from client data.

In July last year, Decision Inc Australia doubled down on data and analytics through vendor partnerships with Microsoft, Alteryx, Board International, DataRobot, OneStream and Provenio.ai.

Earlier this month, SnapLogic has announced its availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, as well as its achievement of a Google Cloud Ready Alloy DB designation.