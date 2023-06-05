Defence preps digital twin as part of AUKUS submarine deal

By on
Defence preps digital twin as part of AUKUS submarine deal

The Department of Defence will be using a digital twin as part of its plan to acquire nuclear submarines under the AUKUS pact.

DoD revealed the plan in a recruitment advertisement seeking a digital strategy chief whose responsibilities would include the digital twin.

The advertisement explains that the nuclear powered vessels will need a “model-based systems engineering strategy” to help “deliver and sustain” the submarine capability.

Digital twins are a virtual representation of intended or actual real-world physical items, systems or processes that can be used to plan scenarios and simulate changes.

A Defence spokesperson told iTnews that the department "routinely uses digital twins to support decision-making and provide insights in a virtual environment."

"These lessons and opportunities can be identified and then applied to the physical world," the spokesperson said.

“Reporting to the director-general of the Australian Submarine Agency, the digital strategy chief will engage with a range of senior stakeholders across the agency, Defence, other government agencies, industry and academia on the use of digital technologies in submarine scientific research and the generation of engineering advice.”

Defence has shown interest in digital twins since at least 2020, when it designated the technology as an important part of what it calls STAR (science, technology and research) Shots, as part of the Battle Ready Platforms streams.

In 2021, Defence Science and Technology Group joined forces with auto suspension company Supashock to explore digital twins “in the preventative maintenance and condition monitoring of military land vehicles”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
defence digital twin strategy submarine

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next

Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next
"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?