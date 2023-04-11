Defence to refresh ICT services panel

The Department of Defence is inviting IT and telco providers to join its Information Communications Technology Provider Arrangement (ICTPA) in a panel refresh.

According to a request for tender (RFT) listed on AusTender, Defence stated that this is a periodic ICTPA Panel refresh to ensure the panel continues to offer a variety of up-to-date services.

The ICTPA was established in July 2018 to replace Defence’s former system integrator panel known as the applications managed service partner agreement (AMSPA).

It was designed to allow Defence, as well as other government agencies, to become a more sophisticated buyer of IT services.

The arrangement offers services across three domains: system integration services, application services and ICT personnel resources.

Following a refresh process undertaken in 2021, Defence is now listing a request for tender (RFT) on AusTender to undertake a further periodic refresh of the panel to obtain the benefits of any changes in the market.

The RFT will mean existing suppliers can expand their current service offerings but also provides the opportunity for new suppliers, and tenderers who were not successful in the initial procurement, to put forward a renewed submission.

New panellists are expected to be in contract by June 2023.

The request for tender will close on April 19, 2023.