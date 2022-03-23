Delacon partners with Tableau to assess marketing campaigns

Digital marketing company Delacon has partnered with Tableau to integrate its call analytics technology with Tableau’s artificial intelligence-driven, data visualisation and insights platform.

The Sydney-based company said in a statement today that it would feed call data into the Tableau platform which would then be matched against other data points to enable more effective marketing decision making.

Delacon said integrating its call analytics technology with Tableau's platform would produce more actionable insights and the capability to measure return on marketing investments across channels.

Marketers and performance teams using Tableau’s interactive data visualisation dashboards would be able to discover which media channels are effective, including highlighting the paid media campaigns driving more telephone calls, Delacon said.

The call tracking solutions and analytics provider also said that using Tableau would mean trends analysis would be dynamically visualised, allowing teams to be alerted to the changes in media activities that are driving greater call engagement.

Delacon’s boss Michael Center said, “we are excited to be partnering with Tableau to help companies make more informed business decisions driven by data.”

“Our call tracking data will enhance data sets in Tableau, delivering a solid solution for marketers to measure return on investement from digital spend and marketing activities across channels.”

Tableau vice president of global technology alliances Brian Matsubara said “Delacon shares Tableau’s view that data should be leveraged to make informed business decisions.”

“The integration of Delacon’s call analytics data enables customers to better gauge the effectiveness of their marketing resources.”

“We welcome Delacon’s expertise in call analytics to the Tableau ecosystem.”

Delacon partners with clients to determine which of their marketing channels are producing the most calls to enable optimisation of the right channels and return on advertising spend.

Delacon has partnered with Australian companies and organisations such as Flight Centre, RACV, Optus and NSW Government agencies, according to its website.