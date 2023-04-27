Delinea announces new ANZ vice president

Cyber security veteran Dave Reeves has been announced as the new vice president of Australia and New Zealand for Delinea, in an effort by the company to grow market share in the region.

A spokesperson for Delinea explained that Reeves' position is a new one, as ANZ fell under the vice president for Asia-Pacific.

"Now there are two separate positions with Wahab Yusoff the Senior VP of APAC, and Dave Reeves the VP of ANZ," the spokesperson said.

Reeves started in February this year, having moved from security vendor Tenable where he worked for over a year.

Delinea, which rebranded itself from ThycoticCentrify last year, is a privileged access management (PAM) vendor.

Reeves will lead the ANZ teams to strengthen the company's position in the region, and comes with over 30 years of experience, which include roles at security vendors Tenable and Forescout, and also the Australian Army.

His main goals are to increase awareness of Delinea's PAM solutions, and grown the vendor's channel ecosystem, to further enable its partners to help organisations to address security risks and conform to requirements.